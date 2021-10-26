23-year-old woman killed in Marion County was pregnant, authorities say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a 23-year-old pregnant woman in Marion County is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

Marion County Coroner Jim Gray identified the woman as 23-year-old Gloria Swinton and said her family reported that she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Earlier Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported that the body of a woman had been found in the Zion area and that a homicide investigation was underway. Deputies said there was no immediate threat to the community.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Gray said. No other information was immediately available.

