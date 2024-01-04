COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Commerce released its 2023 industry recruitment results Thursday with a total capital investment of $9.22 billion, the second-largest amount in state history.

The investment represents 14,120 announced jobs for 81 projects.

“Once again, South Carolina has proven that it is among the best places in the world to do business,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Over the past year, our state proactively prioritized trends and topics that are crucial to maintaining a vibrant and competitive economy.”

It was announced that both automotive, electric vehicles (EV) plus EV batteries, and alternative energy and fuels will be major parts of the $9.22 billion fund with $4.3 billion and $1.56 billion investments, respectively.

Most notable was the announcement in 2023 of three different investments of $1 billion or more — the highest amount to date in the state’s history. The previous record was set in 2014 and tied again in 2022, having two projects with an investment of $1 billion or more in a single year.

“After a record-breaking 2022, South Carolina has remained committed to ensuring its long-term economic competitiveness and growing reputation as an established destination for transformational industry,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Back-to-back years of strong industry recruitment reinforces South Carolina’s commitment to the success of our existing and new businesses, alike.”