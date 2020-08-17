$20,000 reward offered for stolen South Carolina racing pigeons

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A massive reward is being offered related to an unusual crime in South Carolina.

John Georgopoulis is offering a $20,000 reward for the safe return of more than 100 racing pigeons stolen from their coop at his home last week.

The birds compete in national and international races and bring in thousands of dollars.

“I had pigeons worth you know a thousand, and five thousand, and ten thousand, and twenty thousand dollars each,” Georgopoulis said. “The pigeons that were stolen, some of them brought over $100,000.”

Georgopoulis says he believes someone has them in their home or in a coop somewhere. If they had been released, he believes they would have flown back home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.