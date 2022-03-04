MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was charged after he allegedly stabbed a man who asked him to stop singing music Wednesday at Chapin Park in Myrtle Beach.

Larry Bellamy, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and carrying concealed deadly weapons.

Police were called to the east side of Chapin Park at 3:25 p.m. for a reported assault, according to a police report obtained by WBTW News. Officers found the victim with blood on his shirt.

The 57-year-old victim told police he was sitting on a bench and told Bellamy to stop singing music when Bellamy allegedly stabbed him with a knife, according to the report.

No other information was immediately available.