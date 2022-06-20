CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Twenty airports in South Carolina will share nearly $19 million in federal grants in improvements such as new taxiway lighting and terminal upgrades.

The Post and Courier reports $12.6 million of the funding will go to the state’s four largest airports in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach and Greenville-Spartanburg. The remaining $6.3 million is getting split between smaller county and regional airfields.

The South Carolina grants are among $518 million in funding the Federal Aviation Administration has awarded to airports across the U.S.

The money will help pay for new and improved terminal buildings, runway and signage repairs and new equipment.