2 suspects arrested after man found shot to death in Upstate

BELTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been apprehended after a man was shot to death in the South Carolina Upstate.

WYFF-TV reports that the killing happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Belton.

Anderson County sheriff’s Sgt. J.T. Foster says that when deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

He later died of his injuries.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified him as 31-year-old Jacob Briar Black of Williamston.

McCown said Black was found laying in a ditch.

Names of the suspects were expected to be released Tuesday after they are formally charged.