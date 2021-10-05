2 suspects arrested after man found shot to death in Upstate

BELTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been apprehended after a man was shot to death in the South Carolina Upstate.
WYFF-TV reports that the killing happened around 4 p.m. Monday near Belton.
Anderson County sheriff’s Sgt. J.T. Foster says that when deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once.
He later died of his injuries.
Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified him as 31-year-old Jacob Briar Black of Williamston.
McCown said Black was found laying in a ditch.
Names of the suspects were expected to be released Tuesday after they are formally charged.