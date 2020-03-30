2 SC prison employees but no inmates test positive for virus

Ciera Brown with Roper St. Francis Healthcare prepares a specimen collection kit at the hospital’s North Charleston office Monday, March 16, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. Roper St. Francis Healthcare is providing drive-thru specimen collecting for patients suspected of having COVID-19 or flu who have already been screened by a Virtual Care provider. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State prison officials say two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, but no inmates have been confirmed with the illness.

The employees have been in isolation for nearly two weeks.

Early Sunday also brought another local stay-at-home order into effect.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin went ahead with the order closing all nonessential businesses, like gyms and hair salons, and banning all gatherings, including private ones despite an opinion by the state attorney general that only the governor has the power to issue a stay at home order.

South Carolina reported nearly 775 coronavirus cases and 16 deaths in its daily update Sunday afternoon.