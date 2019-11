CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Two pedestrians hit by two vehicles on an interstate in South Carolina have died.

News outlets report the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened early Friday morning on I-20 in Kershaw County.

The pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the two cars weren’t injured. The highway patrol says charges won’t be filed because the pedestrians were in the roadway.

The two people who died have not been identified.