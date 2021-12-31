2 more earthquakes shake South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (AP) — Two more earthquakes have struck near Columbia, South Carolina, where seven quakes have been felt since Monday.

WLTX-TV reports that the most recent earthquakes struck Tuesday in the Elgin area, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia. One of those was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake and the other a 2.36 magnitude quake.

The state typically averages up to 20 quakes each year, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Steven Jaume, a professor in the geology department at the College of Charleston, says Elgin is along a large fault system that extends from Georgia through the Carolinas and into Virginia.

