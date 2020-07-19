2 juveniles arrested in shooting death of SC college provost’s husband

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody in South Carolina accused of a shooting that left the husband of a provost at the College of Charleston dead.

Authorities say it happened about 6:15 a.m. Friday in a robbery along a downtown street of upscale shops and restaurants just weeks after Tom DiLorenzo and his wife moved to the state.

DiLorenzo’s wife, Suzanne Austin, had just started a new job as provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at the school.

College of Charleston President Andrew Hsu said Austin was not hurt in the incident.

Police say the teenagers face charges of murder and attempted armed robbery. They are being held at the county’s juvenile detention center.