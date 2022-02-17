2 injured after camper explodes in Anderson Co.

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured after a camper exploded Wednesday evening in Pelzer.

According to the West Pelzer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 7:37 p.m. to Roger Road for a fire and explosion of a camper.

Firefighters said a man was able to pull his wife from the burning camper to safety.

The man suffered minor burns and the woman suffered abrasions. They were both taken to the hospital.

West Pelzer Fire Department was assisted by Wren Fire Department.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

