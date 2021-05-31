2 deputies hurt in crash on Interstate 26 in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two deputies have been hurt when a drunken driver slammed into two police vehicles on a South Carolina interstate.

Investigators say the Berkeley County deputies were released from the hospital a few hours after the 1:10 a.m. Sunday crash on Interstate 26 east near the College Park Road exit.

Troopers say the deputies were helping troopers who were investigating a different wreck when their police SUVs were hit.

A statement from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the driver who hit the officers was driving drunk, but neither deputies nor troopers released the person’s name.

