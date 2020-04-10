2 dead in small plane crash in coastal South Carolina

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people died as their plane crashed while trying to land at a small coastal airport in South Carolina.

Federal officials say air traffic controllers lost contact with the two-seat Lightning LS-1 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday as it tried to land at Mount Pleasant Regional Airport.

Authorities say the wreckage wasn’t found until sunrise and the pilot and passenger were dead.

Their names and where the plane took off from have not been released.

Officials say the plane crashed in woods just past the airport’s fence about a quarter-mile from the runway.