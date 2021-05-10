2 dead in Greenville shooting incidents, SLED investigating

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died after shooting incidents in Greenville on Sunday.

According to Greenville Police Chief J.H. Thompson, officers responded to Legacy Park Drive for a disturbance and harassment at about 10:52 a.m. While dispatchers were on the phone, they heard shots being fired.

Chief Thompson said a victim was riding his bike before being confronted by a man they believe he knew. Thompson said the victim identified the suspect when on the phone with dispatch just prior to being shot and killed.

The shooting occurred near Rocky Slope Road and Sedly Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being 44-year-old David Whittington Oliver, of Greenville.

Witnesses were able to provide suspect and vehicle descriptions. Police found the suspect vehicle near the fire department on Verdae Blvd., the chief said.

The suspect was armed with a firearm, and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police, according to Chief Thompson.

He confirmed the suspect died. SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as being 62-year-old Jeffrey Mark Murray, of Greenville. Murray was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11:30 a.m.

Police are investigating shooting deadly shooting incidents in Greenville on Sunday. (WSPA)

Two police officers have been placed on administrative leave and were not injured.

We’ll continue to update this story. Check back for updates.