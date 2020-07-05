2 dead, 8 injured in shooting at South Carolina night club

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people dead and eight injured.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis says the shooting happened at the Lavish Lounge at 1701 White Horse Road early Sunday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., a deputy driving on White Horse Road observed a disturbance at the Lavish. That deputy called for emergency back-up due to active gunfire coming from inside the building.

Multiple deputies, along with Greenville City Police and Highway Patrol, responded to the scene. Deputies located multiple gunshot victims inside the night club. All of the victims were transported by EMS.

Lewis says two people have died at the hospital. There is no word yet on the conditions of the other victims.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.