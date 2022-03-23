SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people have been charged in connection with the February shooting death of Tykeil Fleming at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, 25-year-old Malik Smith has been charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime in the February 11 shooting.

Sharlize Burgos has been charged with Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a report of shots fired at The Springs apartments on Concert Way in Boiling Springs.

Malik Smith, left and Sharlize Burgos, right (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

While responding to that scene, they received another 911 call from a man stating that he and his cousin crashed their vehicle and had been shot.

Investigators said witnesses told them a man fired multiple shots at two other men at the apartment complex, then got into a silver vehicle and left the scene.

Deputies responding to the crash found Tykeil Fleming lying across the front seat of the car with an apparent gunshot wound.

Fleming was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

“He didn’t deserve that. He just celebrated his twenty-third birthday,” said Ms. McDowell, the victim’s aunt. “Every day, all we can see is visions and pictures of his face. That’s all we have left.”

Deputies said they found 18 shell cases on the scene and observed multiple vehicles and apartments struck by gunfire.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was determined to be a domestic related incident.

The woman Tykeil Fleming was visiting at the apartment complex, Sharlize Burgos, was identified by investigators as suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they attempted to speak to Burgos the morning after the shooting but she had fled to New Jersey.

Burgos was arrested in Camden County, New Jersey on March 15.

Malik Smith was later arrested on March 16 in Spartanburg, the sheriff’s office said.

“We have crime in our community and people are refusing to talk to us,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

It’s a concern the Sheriff’s Office said they encounter too often that needs to change.

“People on the scene refused to talk to us. Some of the friends that gathered there said no we know who did it, but we’ll take care of it. That is just not okay. This is not a movie. This is a human beings life,” said Sheriff Wright. “We’ve got to do more than pray. We’ve got to reach out and start spelling out how we can help the community. We just have to. This violence has got to stop.”

Smith is behind bars in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond, while Burgos is being held in the Camden County Jail awaiting extradition.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Sheriff’s Wright encourages anyone with information about crimes in the community to come forward.