ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms Police say two people are behind bars following a shooting that injured at least six people Friday evening on a crowded beach.

In a press conference Saturday morning, several agencies provided an update on the investigation.

Chief Kevin Cornett with the Isle of Palms Police Department says the agency was notified Friday morning of a large senior skip day gathering planned for Friday evening on the beach. IOP prepared for the event by rallying resources from surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Charleston County Sheriff s Office Sheriff Kristin Graziano revealed that seniors from high schools across Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston County took part in the senior skip day event.

Law enforcement personnel were monitoring the beach before fights and gunshots ensued.

“Most victims are 16 to 15 years old. With one victim in her mid-30s,” Chief Cornett said. All injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to police, the 30-year-old was a beachgoer not affiliated with the gathering.

Two pistols were recovered, and several individuals were detained on weapons charges.

A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm. Police have not confirmed that this individual had fired the weapon.

An 18-year-old is in custody after being arrested for the possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Local agencies will continue to investigate who exactly fired the shots.

“There were people who were on that beach who know what happened,” Sheriff Graziano said.

“We couldn’t get cooperation from most of the folks that we spoke to yesterday, get got some, but we need them to come forward,” she finished.

Officials ask the public to submit videos and tips to aid in the investigation.

“Anything that you think you saw… send it in… it may be the critical part in this investigation,” Chief Cornett said.

IOPPD has set up a tip line for any information related to the shooting: 843-529-3750.

Isle of Palms will hold an emergency city council meeting on Saturday afternoon. Count on 2 for updates.