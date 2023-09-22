FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men are facing charges after they were accused of killing a seagull on Folly Beach and recording it on their cellphone.

Officers from the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety responded to E. Ashley Avenue on the evening of September 16 and met with an individual who witnessed the incident.

According to an incident report, video that was reviewed by the officer reportedly shows the individual, Sebastian Whitesock, 20, throwing a large stick and hitting the seagull, which caused the bird to fall. Whitesock is then seen walking over and “jumping for joy” before smashing the seagull with the stick.

Families were present on the beach when the incident occurred, according to the report.

Whitesock, who police say admitted to hitting and killing the seagull, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious injury to animals and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police later obtained a warrant and arrested Whitesock’s friend, 19-year-old Braden Durst, on a charge of ill-treatment to animals (torture) for recording the seagull attack.