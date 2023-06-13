HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — A historic destination in the Lowcountry is getting a big boost through a national charitable organization.

“This covered up area behind me is actually the hearth that belonged to the first freed slaves settlement which was on Hilton Head Island and happened to be at Mitchelville. Now thanks to an economic influx hopefully more people might get a chance to see this history and learn what it means.”

Ahmad Ward, Executive Director of Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park said, “Definitely is a game changer for Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.”

The game changed with two big donations in two weeks.

$2.5 million from The Mellon Foundation–one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts.

“And the big ticket is a classroom/educational lab building, about 4000 square feet where we can do educational programs for young and young at heart and also any excavations that happen on site we have a processing lab we can go ahead and get that stuff moving right then instead of having to ship it off,” Ward said.

The other donation was $1 million from The Watterson Group–a local business and charity which wants to help improve our community.

Ward explained, “Local connection local investment. this is going to help us because people can look at the value here and people around us can say this is a project that needs our attention.”

Add in $1.2 million from the state of south carolina and the path to improvement–and a bright future for Mitchelville–is becoming clear.

“Now when I walk through because I have been studying this plan, I can see where everything is going to go. And I can kind of envision when everything is going to go what it’s going to look like when everything is built because we actually have momentum.”

Momentum is on full display during a three-day celebration for Juneteenth starting with a “Camp Out” Thursday night.

“This is the first time that Africans in America really had a chance to have something that belonged to them community-wise. They built it, they were citizens of it. That’s where true freedom goes. so if you are talking about a celebration of freedom it makes sense to do it someplace like Mitchelville.”

If you would like to learn more about Juneteenth, what it means, and what’s going on here at Mitchelville and throughout our entire area click here.