2.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Arial, SC

ARIAL, S.C. (WSPA) – A 2.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Arial, which is in Pickens County.

The earthquake was reported in Arial on Tuesday at 3:25 a.m., according to USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.

