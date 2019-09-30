2-2-2-2 becomes a winning combination for several S.C. lottery players

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, ‘Pick 4” history was made on Saturday, when a record number of Lottery players won playing the 2 – 2 – 2 – 2 number combination.

The midday drawing cost the Lottery in excess of $3.4 million, a record payout for Pick 4.

Monday morning, officials say a long line of winners were waiting for the door to open outside the Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia. The winning Pick 4 tickets’ worths range anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000 depending on the price paid for the ticket.

They question had to be asked, “Why play all 2’s?”

Lottery officials say one of the winners waiting in line said she played the numbers in memory of her daughter, while another winner picked them because her birthday is on February 22. Many in the line said they’d played 2’s for years. One lucky winner played the 2 – 2 – 2 – 2 number combination 16 times on Saturday to win $80,000.

Nearly 1,400 winning plays were recorded for the Pick 4 midday drawing on Saturday, topping the last time quadruple two’s were drawn back on July 8, 2012, when 652 plays won.

