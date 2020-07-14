1st sea turtle nest of the season hatches in South Carolina

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s first known sea turtle nest of the summer has hatched.

The Department of Natural Resources says volunteers on Kiawah Island early Saturday morning discovered dozens of tiny sea turtle tracks leading from the beach to the ocean.

DNR sea turtle biologist Michelle Pate says the nest was laid on May 6 and incubated for 66 days.

About halfway through this year’s nesting season, officials say they’ve counted about 4,200 sea turtle nests on South Carolina’s beaches.