MANNING, S.C. (AP) — A teen’s body was found with gunshot wounds on a dirt road in South Carolina’s Clarendon County on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says the 19-year-old’s body was discovered near Camilla Drive.

The coroner’s office says Martavis Deangelo Armstrong McKenzie, of Manning, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says McKenzie was a victim of a homicide.

And, though he had apparent gunshot wounds, an autopsy will be performed Monday to determine a cause of death.