170 places being checked after body found in SC trash truck

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they are checking at least 170 different places where garbage is collected to determine how a body ended up at a South Carolina trash collection site.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said workers at the Waste Industries Piedmont Transfer Station in Piedmont found 56-year-old Terry Thomas dead as they unloaded a trash truck Wednesday afternoon.

Evans says an autopsy found Thomas died from several blunt force injuries to his body, but more investigation is needed before ruling whether it was a homicide or some other manner of death.

Evans said in a statement investigators are checking the more than 170 stops the trash truck made in Greenville and Spartanburg counties before being unloaded.