16-year-old killed in S.C. crash

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in McCormick County.

According to McCormick County Coroner Faye Puckett, the victim is identified as Lena Dewolfe, 16, of North Augusta. Troopers say the incident took place a little after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 on SC 23 about 10 miles west of Edgefield, involving two vehicles.

According to L/Cpl. Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one driver passed Dewolfe and entered back into the right lane. Dewolfe, while attempting to avoid being hit by the other, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

She died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.