14-year-old’s death in Florence County investigated as a homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Florence County.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Khalil Maxillion Ross of Florence died as a result of a gunshot wound. Deputies found his body Monday morning at a home on Dordie Circle, and an autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a homicide, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 843-665-2121 extension 217 or submit a tip through the department’s app. Information can be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 888-CRIME-SC.