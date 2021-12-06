10-year-old dies in 2-vehicle S.C. crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A ten-year-old died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Ford pickup was traveling north on Little Mountain Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when they struck a 2002 Buick sedan that was turning onto Little Mountain Rd. from Hampton Rd. The driver of the Buick was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

A passenger in the Buick, identified as 10-year-old Kylen James Medlock, of Inman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Vickey Estep says she was in the kitchen when the crash happened and the horror of the scene kept her up all night.

Right now the intersection of Little Mountain Road and Hampton Road has two stop signs.

Estep says she thinks it needs a change.

“If they could just put a 4-way, a roundabout, just anything but what we have right now, because everybody thinks it’s a 4-way and everybody wants to go,” Estep said.

Medlock was a student at Hendrix Elementary. Spartanburg School District 2 released the following statement on Sunday:

This weekend, Spartanburg School District 2 suffered a great loss with the passing of one of our beloved students Kye Medlock, a fifth grader at Hendrix Elementary School. Our collective hearts go out to the Medlock Family as they try to cope with the passing of their loved one. As Kye was a vibrant and cherished member of his school, we ask that you also keep his Friends, Teachers, and Administrators in your thoughts. “Kye had such a sweet spirit about him,” said HES Principal Tina Humphries. “He was always smiling. He also like to make others laugh. As infectious as his warm-hearted humor was, so to was his love of learning. As a gifted and talented student for the past three years, Kye enjoyed sharing his love for academics with his peers. He will be missed by his Hendrix Elementary School Family.” As a district, we will do whatever we can to support the Medlocks and the HES students and staff in the difficult days ahead. Plans are already in place to have counselors on hand at the school tomorrow. Spartanburg School District 2 statement on Kylen Medlock

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, December 6.