1 shot by robber at South Carolina church Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NBC News) – Church goers at a Columbia church are shaken up after an armed robbery happened just before Sunday services yesterday.

Police say a gunman entered Centro Cristiano de Columbia Church Sunday morning during a prayer meeting and demanded money. He then fired into the air and shot one church member before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery, and it is unclear how they’re doing. Church members said they are still very upset that a violent act like this could happen in a sacred place.

“I grew up in this church,” church member Abigail Alfaro said. “I’ve been here since I was seven, pretty much. So, to see something happen to the members like that is mind-boggling.”

Police are still searching for the suspect. He is described as a black male with a tall, slender build. He was last seen wearing a black striped shirt, black pants and a bandana covering part of his face.

Anyone with information about this incident is are asked to contact the Forest Acres Police Department, (803) 782-9444 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.