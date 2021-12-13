1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Charleston sports bar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Charleston sports bar.

Charleston police said the person died early Monday after the gunfire at the Players Place Billiards and Sports Bar in the West Ashley area.

Police say they received multiple emergency calls shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

Police Charleston police Lt. Heath King says officers took a “person of interest” into custody.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the two wounded people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were hurt in the commotion but are expected to survive.