1 killed, 2 injured during crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and two others were injured during a crash Wednesday morning in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:25 a.m. on SC 81 near Old Anderson Road.

Troopers said a 2002 Nissan SUV was traveling south on SC 81 while a 2014 BMW sedan and a 2012 Ford pick up was traveling north on SC 81.

The driver of the Ford pick up attempted to pass the BMW sedan and hit the Nissan SUV head on, according to troopers. The Ford pick up also side swapped the BMW sedan.

The driver of the Nissan SUV died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The other two drivers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.