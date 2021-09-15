1 injured during house explosion in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Canebrake Fire Department said one person was injured in a house explosion in Fountain Inn Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, the call came in at 7 a.m.

Once firefighters arrived, it took about two hours to put out the flames.

Crews responded to a house explosion in Greenville Co. on Wednesday morning. (WSPA)

Crews responded to a house explosion in Greenville Co. on Wednesday morning. (WSPA)

Crews responded to a house explosion in Greenville Co. on Wednesday morning. (WSPA)

There were two people inside the home when it exploded and one person was airlifted to the hospital, the fire department said.

WSPA News spoke to one of the survivors who was in her bed when the house exploded. She said she is thankful she made it out but is worried about her friend.

There is no word yet on the condition of the other person.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.