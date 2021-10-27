1 dead, man charged with murder in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after a shooting left another person dead Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s, deputies responded at 1:11 a.m. to a residence on Singing Pines Road for a reported shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they observed a person laying in the yard.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Aaron Parriah Putnam, 48. Putnam died at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies determined that a family dispute led to the shooting. Investigators determined that Raffaldt and another family member drove to the scene and confronted Putnam. The sheriff’s office said Putnam was shot by Raffaldt.

Deputies charged Wayne Austin Raffaldt, 26, of Seneca with murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

He is being held at Oconee County Detention Center.

This shooting is under investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department.