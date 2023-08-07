BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in Bluffton Sunday.

Sunday evening, just after 7 p.m., multiple agencies responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 278 at Buckwalter Parkway.

One person riding a Honda motorcycle was fatally injured in the crash. The driver of a Mercedes SUV was entrapped and had to be removed by firefighters. Once removed from the vehicle, the driver was transported by ambulance to Memorial Health, in Savannah, with moderate injuries.

The driver of a Toyota sedan was also taken by ambulance to Memorial Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Other vehicles involved in the incident encountered minor damage, but their occupants did not require medical treatment.

The collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.