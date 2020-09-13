1 arrested in officer involved shooting near Allen University in South Carolina

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina authorities have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with an officer involved shooting near Allen University.

According to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Ja’Cori Ochum Brown, 26, is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent area. Brown is also charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

The charges stem from an incident that happened Friday afternoon. Brown pointed a gun at someone in a public area. The shooting involved a campus police officer. No one was struck by a bullet.

Officials with Allen University say Brown is not a student.

Brown is currently booked at the Richland County Detention Center.