COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say one woman was arrested as abortion protesters spent about 90 minutes inside the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse during a special session on the state budget.

The 32-year-old woman was seen on videos on social media yelling at police and putting her hands on an officer. Police charged her with misdemeanor assault.

Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Columbia South Carolina. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina House Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, is confronted by protesters who support more abortion restrictions as she speaks to protestors upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Columbia South Carolina. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Authorities say she faces up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail if convicted of third-degree assault and battery. The woman was one of about 200 protesters at the Statehouse on Tuesday.

The protestors did not interrupt the House and Senate as they considered the governor’s budget vetoes.