COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say one woman was arrested as abortion protesters spent about 90 minutes inside the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse during a special session on the state budget.
The 32-year-old woman was seen on videos on social media yelling at police and putting her hands on an officer. Police charged her with misdemeanor assault.
Authorities say she faces up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail if convicted of third-degree assault and battery. The woman was one of about 200 protesters at the Statehouse on Tuesday.
The protestors did not interrupt the House and Senate as they considered the governor’s budget vetoes.