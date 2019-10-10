South Carolina Gamecocks to host youth baseball camp Saturday on Hilton Head Island

South Carolina pitcher Sawyer Bridges throws to a teammate before an NCAA college baseball game, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming to Hilton Head Island.

On Saturday, youth baseball players of all levels are invited to attend a baseball camp with the South Carolina coaching staff, Gamecock players and local veteran high school coaches. Carmen Mlodsinski is one of the team’s pitchers and a Hilton Head High School graduate.

The camp will be Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1-5 p.m. at Crossings Park (4 Haig Point Circle, Hilton Head Island). The cost is $75 per camper, and the camp is open to children 3rd to 8th grade.

Each camper will get individual and group instruction through drills and games.

To register your child, CLICK HERE or call 803-777-7808. All camps are non-refundable.