South Carolina deadliest for hot car child fatalities

Summer started less than a week ago, but three children have already died after they were forgotten in a hot car in South Carolina.

One child has died in Georgia in 2018. These children are left behind while strapped in car seats.

All of the victims in Georgia and South Carolina were younger than 18 months old.

Since the start of 2018, 18 children have died from vehicular heatstroke across the United States. This year could be the deadliest on record at this pace since in previous years – the records indicate approximately 37 deaths a year.

In Georgia, the hands-free distracted driver law comes into effect July 1, 2018. Since drivers will not lawfully be able to hold their phone or place it in their lap, it is a good time to place it next to your child’s car seat, according to Brandy Gheesling M.D. of Pediatric Associates of Savannah.

With the heat index close to 110-degrees, a vehicle is like an oven on wheels.

Even in 80-degree weather, a car can ramp up to 104-degrees in 10 minutes, says Dr. Gheesling. She also says that since a child’s body is much smaller, it does not have the capability to handle the heat the same as an adult.

Summer is a time when routines change and that is when the most deaths occur.