Law enforcement blocks off the Colleton County courthouse after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — The double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was suddenly interrupted about two weeks ago when a bomb threat was called into the Colleton County Courthouse prompting an evacuation.

Agents with SLED and Detectives from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) worked to identify the caller while the bomb squad searched the facility. No bomb was located in the judge’s chamber the caller had claimed.

Today, investigators have determined the source of the threat.

SLED Agents and Colleton County Detectives tracked the phone to Ridgeland Correctional Institute in Jasper County. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) was notified and located a cell phone on Inmate Joey Dean Coleman.

Police say that there is no direct connection between Joey Coleman and Alex Murdaugh or the Murdaugh trial.

CCSO Detectives obtained a felony arrest warrant for Coleman for the threat.