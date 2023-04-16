SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After the approval of City Council’s affordable housing development Thursday, residents in the community that will feel some of the effects of the plan are speaking out.

On Saturday afternoon, the people living near the fairgrounds gathered in Hitch Park to voice their concerns about the affordable housing plan that would develop a senior living community on the land, saying the decision was unfairly made.

“What we saw a couple days ago — council bullied a vote, rushed a vote, when we had residents, community leaders, community residents, who were saying ‘Hey, can we just delay it a couple weeks and have a conversation?’ They were ultimately ignored. That’s not how we lead and that’s not how we advocate,” said Dr. Robert Bryant, a candidate for 5th District City Council.

This comes after council members say there is a huge affordable housing crisis in our area, and as more people continue to come to the city, big decisions for the future need to be made to benefit everyone.

“We have to keep the bigger vision in mind, that we still have a massive housing shortage in the city and that we hear loud and clear from constituents all across every district, that housing affordability is a huge problem in our community and we’re in the middle of a housing crisis,” said Nick Palumbo, 4th District City Council member.

For the people that live and work near the fairgrounds, they feel their vision isn’t being heard —a vision that includes a library and enrichment spaces for the district’s children.

“This is too important for them to exclude the neighbors, the community in the 5th District. They’ve made promises to us that were not kept, we’re going to make sure that they are kept,” said Dr. Pat Harris, 5th District Coalition President.

Dr. Harris says the 5th District Coalition has asked the City of Savannah to open an investigation into the council’s decision in regard to the fairgrounds.