SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As many as 30 employees of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools have been teachers lamenting on social media that they have not received tax refunds this year and no help seems to be forthcoming.

Many of those concerned are teachers. One teacher says she filed her return in January and was told initially by the IRS there were problems. Two days ago, she reached the IRS by telephone.

“I spoke with two agents and they were looking at my return in real-time as I was speaking to them, she said. “And they were saying they were looking and they did not have the W-2 information needed from my employer.”

The teacher did not want to have her name used but said she has been expecting a refund of $4,000.

She also told me that she knows of over 30 other employees affected.

“They all are saying the same things I am saying,” she said.

This teacher said her state return seemed to be accepted with no problems. But then we spoke to a second teacher who said she hasn’t had a refund for two years.

“I have not received my 2020 or 2021 state or federal income tax return,” she said. “The school district has told me they have submitted all of my income to the IRS, so they don’t know why the IRS is telling me that my income has not been reported.”

The second teacher also indicated that she had even gone to the Social Security Administration and was told there were issues with income reporting forms with their agency. She said at least one refund she should have received is up to $7,500.

There is no official statement from the school district at this point, but it is known that hundreds and hundreds of other employees have had their returns processed this year and received refunds without issue. The district is apparently reaching out to the IRS and even to the Social Security Administration.

WSAV also contacted the IRS but was told they could not comment on individual taxpayer returns.