Some local historic sites reopen this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may be able to visit a historic site, as several local museums are reopening for business.

The Georgia State Railroad Museum and Old Fort Jackson are two of the sites opening their doors this weekend. Tickets will include a guided, family oriented experience.

Coastal Heritage Company has assured that both locations are large and open-air sites with plenty of space for safe social distancing. The company says it will be observing safety protocols and implementing enhanced sanitizing procedures. Both sites will be limiting capacity to 20 guests at a time.

Both the Georgia State Railroad Museum and Old Fort Jackson were open Saturday and will be open Sunday. Tours start every half hour.

The Georgia State Railroad Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Old Fort Jackson is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No tours at either site will be given from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.