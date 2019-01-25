Some Georgia Southern students' tuition payments affected by the partial government shutdown

STATESBORO, Ga.,(WSAV)- We've told you how Coast Guard members are not being paid during this partial government shutdown, and now, if they're in college, their tuition won't be paid either.

That's because their Tuition Assistance program has been suspended.This suspension affects five students at Georgia Southern University.

However, William Gammon, the Military Veterans Outreach Coordinator said the university will not remove the students from classes, and they don't want to punish them for something out of their control.

" We understand that the government shutdown will end at some point and Tuition Assistance will be approved, so the university knows that the students will be able to pay their bills at some point. We're going to allow them to continue going to school, " Gammon said.

Gammon also added the Military and Resource centers on both the Statesboro and Savannah campuses are collecting gas cards and gift cards to continue to help the Coast Guards.