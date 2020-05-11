Citing Arbery case, some Georgia lawmakers push for hate crime legislation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As more fallout surfaces regarding the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case, including Georgia’s Attorney General asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate, there is a renewed call for a hate crime law to be passed in Georgia.

“We’re one of four states that don’t have it including Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming,” said state Senator Harold Jones, a Democrat from Augusta.

Jones told News 3 that last year, hate crimes legislation passed the Georgia House of Representatives but did not make it through the Senate. Jones says he and others are hoping the “Arbery case brings attention this year.”

Arbery, a 25-year-old African American man, was shot and killed on Feb. 23 in a Brunswick neighborhood. His family says he was just jogging but the two white defendants in the case, 64-year-old Gregory Mcmichael and his 34-year-old son Travis said that he matched the description of a burglary suspect and they armed themselves and then chased him in their pickup.

Gregory McMichael told police that Arbery grabbed his son’s rifle and in the scuffle — the rifle went off.

After a videotape of the incident was released last week, public outrage followed. Jones says the way the case has been handled “does not make Georgia look good.”

“But the response is key,” he added. “Now the ultimate question is going to be ‘Are we going to go forward on this legislation?'”

Jones says a hate crimes statute would provide enhanced penalties for those convicted of crimes if it’s determined that race, religion, physical or mental defects or sexual orientation of the victim were a factor in the commission of the crime.

In the Arbery case, Jones certainly believes it would qualify under a hate crimes statute.

“If this case doesn’t qualify what would?” he asked, “As you go through the statements that the individuals made who committed this act, as you go through you see each time that none of that fits into any applicable law to actually say they were justified into doing it.”

While the video of the incident has angered many across the state and across the country, there is some video also surfacing that shows Arbery walking inside a home that is under construction. Jones and others say that doesn’t prove Arbery had committed a crime.

“And therefore when you see how every act was actually done, not giving the person the benefit of the doubt what they may be doing but looking at them as a criminal, that’s why the hate crime legislation fits exactly,” said Jones.

Georgia actually had a hate crimes statute that was struck down by the courts in 2004. Jones says the law was too vague on categories to be considered (again race, religion, etc.) but says a new statute will spell out the issues more clearly.

He hopes 2020 is the year for passage.

“This is an issue that’s been going on for many years now,” Jones said. “The question ‘why now?’ is because we’ve had this situation here and hopefully this will be the impetus to actually get this through the Senate Judiciary, which I am on, and then through the Senate.”

Several other state lawmakers, along with church leaders, plan to push for hate crimes legislation on Tuesday in Brunswick at an event there.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said the agency is “assessing all of the evidence to determine whether federal hate crimes charges are appropriate.”