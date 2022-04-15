SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Savannah-Chatham County Public School students will now have free bus passes thanks to a new program presented to the school district Wednesday by Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan. It’s called “Leaping In The Future Together” or LIFT.

Wilder-Bryan and other sponsors have collected $2,000 dollars worth of Chatham Area Transit bus passes for the district to distribute to parents whose children attend school outside of their district.

As part of the program, LIFT is hosting its first event at the end of this school year. It’s a pep rally designed to help kids secure jobs.

Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan says assisting kids with finding employment helps keep them safe, busy and motivated during the summer months.

Most importantly, she says, LIFT is all about providing resources and support.

“When it is time to go back to school, those same kids will be able to say that they had a summer that was full of love, compassion, education and resources to get them to the next level,” says Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan.

The event will be held at the Civic Center and jobs will be available through the City of Savannah and at area fast food restaurants.