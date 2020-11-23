Soldiers to receive Thanksgiving meals at HAAF, Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – Thanksgiving meals will be served to Soldiers by 3rd Infantry Division and

installation leaders at three dining facilities Tuesday and Wednesday.

As many Soldiers will not travel to see family this year because of the pandemic, these meals have more meaning than ever in commemorating the holiday with friends and teammates.

A culinary chef will serve staple Thanksgiving foods at both Marne Bistro and Spartan Dining Facility locations starting at 11:30 a.m. both days.

Masks and social distancing will be required.