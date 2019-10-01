Small town pharmacy in big trouble with feds over opioids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Federal prosecutors have unholstered a new weapon to take aim at pharmacies in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Bobby L. Christine, announced a civil action naming a McIntosh County Pharmacy, it’s parent company, and their Chief Financial Officer and Pharmacist-in-charge.

A civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Brunswick accuses Darien Pharmacy and pharmacist-in-charge, Janice Ann Colter, 62, of Darien, with filling prescriptions for controlled substances that she “knew or should have known were not issued for legitimate medical reasons and by a provider not acting with the regular course of professional practice.” The lawsuit represents the first-ever Controlled Substances Act suit against a pharmacy in the history of the Southern District of Georgia.

The 34-page civil action says “…For years, Darien Pharmacy has filled prescriptions for controlled substances that it knew or should have known were not issued for legitimate medical reasons and by a provider not acting within the regular course of professional practice. In doing so, Darien Pharmacy has ignored numerous red flags, including:

Patients traveling long distances to obtain prescriptions from high- volume opioid prescribers despite the presence of multiple, equally or better-qualified practitioners within shorter distances;

Prescriptions for concurrent doses of multiple controlled substances from the same category, e.g., concurrent, long-term prescriptions for two or more opioids such as oxycodone and hydromorphone;

Prescriptions for concurrent doses of multiple strengths of the same controlled substance, e.g., concurrent, long-term prescriptions for oxycodone 30mg and oxycodone 15mg;

Prescriptions with daily dosages that are greater than necessary for medical purposes;

Prescriptions for drug combinations that are well known in the medical and pharmacy community as carrying a high risk of drug abuse;

Prescriptions from providers who consistently prescribe the most potent strength available for controlled substances, known to command the highest “street value;”

Prescriptions for large quantities of controlled substances presented by multiple members of the same household with the same last name;

Providers whose patients disproportionately pay for controlled substances in cash;

Patients who request and pay an out-of-pocket surcharge for pills with specific markings or colors; and

Early refills of controlled substances by patients who should have had remaining doses available…”

The complaint lists Agape Prescriptions “R” Us, Inc. as the owner of Darien Pharmacy. Attempts for a comment on the pending case were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon. No trial date has been set at this time.

Look here to read the full civil action.