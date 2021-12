BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County emergency crews responded to a plane crash Tuesday night.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the small single engine aircraft went down in the area of Jones Mill Road and Sandy Hill Lane.

BCSO says they responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The online news agency, Grice-Connect, reports one person died in the crash.

BCSO and the FAA continue to investigate the crash.

This story is developing.