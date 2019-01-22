Small fire closes Beaufort Walmart

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - The Walmart on Robert Smalls Parkway is closed due to a small grease fire.

According to Beaufort Fire Chief Reece Bertholf, no injuries were reported and firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire within minutes of arrival.

Bertholf said the fire started in the deli area. Employees deployed fire extinguishers to help keep it contained.

Bertholf said the store was evacuated.

Walmart is currently evaluating the extent of the damage that resulted from the fire as well as the smoke and fire extinguisher agent. As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, no timeline was made immediately available.

Crews with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department as well as the Burton Fire District responded to the scene Tuesday.