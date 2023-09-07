WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina’s Attorney General has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate allegations of jury tampering involving the Colleton County Clerk of Court.

This comes after a 65-page motion for a new trial filed by defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh alleging that Becky Hill instructed jurors not to be “misled” by the evidence presented in Murdaugh’s defense.

The motion alleges the clerk got a juror who was leaning toward a not guilty verdict removed, among other claims.

“The State’s only vested interest is seeking the truth,” a joint statement from AG Alan Wilson’s office and SLED reads.

“As with all investigations, SLED and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office are committed

to a fair and impartial investigation and will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Following a six-week double-murder trial earlier this year, the jury found Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul.