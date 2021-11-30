SLED releases 911 call from 2018 fall of Murdaugh family housekeeper

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released 911 calls Tuesday from the 2018 fall of the Murdaugh family’s longtime housekeeper.

Gloria Satterfield died after the incident, that’s been described as a trip and fall accident at the Murdaugh’s home.

According to files released by SLED, the 911 call was made on Feb. 2, 2018, at 9:24 a.m. from the Murdaugh family’s hunting lodge at 4147 Moselle Road.

The caller identifies herself as Maggie — believed to be matriarch Margaret Murdaugh.

“My housekeeper has fallen, and her head is bleeding. I cannot get her up,” Maggie tells the 911 operator.

She describes the fall, saying Satterfield fell going up the brick steps outside.

The 911 operator asks questions about Satterfield’s condition. Maggie replies that she’s “not responding,” but is mumbling and breathing okay.

A male’s voice is then heard on the call; he doesn’t identify himself.

“Ma’am she can’t talk,” he says of Satterfield. “She’s cracked her head and there’s blood on the concrete and she’s bleeding out of her left ear. And out of her head. She’s cracked her skull.”

“I was holding her up and she told me to turn her loose and she was trying to use her arm but then she fell back over,” he adds.

Documents show Satterfield was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. She later died at the hospital.

According to the Hampton County Coroner’s Office, her death was not reported to the coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed.

On the death certificate, the manner of death was ruled “Natural,” which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident.

SLED announced in September it was opening an investigation into her death based on a request from the coroner Wednesday, along with information gathered during other ongoing investigations involving the family’s patriarch, Alex Murdaugh.

Her death sparked a wrongful death lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh and accusations that he pocketed the money rather than pay Satterfield’s sons.

In recent weeks, attorneys for Satterfield’s estate announced two settlements have been reached in the wrongful death case.

Meanwhile, Alex Murdaugh remains in jail for charges related to the settlements.

WCBD contributed to this report